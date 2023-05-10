The Los Angeles Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 118 - Lakers 115

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 7.5)

Lakers (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Warriors have been less successful against the spread than the Lakers this year, tallying an ATS record of 39-42-1, compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Golden State (13-11) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.2%) than Los Angeles (4-11-1) does as the underdog (25%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Golden State does it better (54.9% of the time) than Los Angeles (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 37-21, while the Lakers are 23-28 as moneyline underdogs.

Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State is allowing 117.1 points per game this season (21st-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined on offense, putting up 118.9 points per game (second-best).

The Warriors have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking best in the NBA with 29.8 assists per game.

The Warriors are playing well in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in treys (16.6 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (38.5%).

Of the shots taken by Golden State in 2022-23, 52.1% of them have been two-pointers (61.5% of the team's made baskets) and 47.9% have been from beyond the arc (38.5%).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and allow 116.6, ranking them sixth in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.

With 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.

The Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.2% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.8% have been 2-pointers.

