The Boston Celtics will play the Philadelphia 76ers in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.

Boston is 38-4 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics average seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia has compiled a 43-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.

The 76ers score an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are scoring 120.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (115.4).

In 2022-23, Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 112.4.

In terms of three-pointers, the Celtics have performed better when playing at home this year, sinking 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers average 114.2 points per game at home, two fewer points than on the road (116.2). On defense they concede 109.5 per game, 2.8 fewer points than away (112.3).

This year the 76ers are averaging more assists at home (25.7 per game) than away (24.6).

