The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 9, Jokic put up 29 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks in a 118-102 win versus the Suns.

In this piece we'll examine Jokic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 24.5 30.6 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 13.1 Assists 9.5 9.8 9.5 PRA 52.5 46.1 53.2 PR 42.5 36.3 43.7 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.9



This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jokic's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Allowing 111.6 points per contest, the Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Suns have conceded 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns are third in the league, allowing 23.4 per game.

The Suns allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 38 29 13 12 2 2 1 5/7/2023 39 53 4 11 2 1 0 5/5/2023 42 30 17 17 1 1 0 5/1/2023 41 39 16 5 2 1 2 4/29/2023 33 24 19 5 1 0 0 1/11/2023 28 21 18 9 0 0 1 12/25/2022 44 41 15 15 2 1 0

