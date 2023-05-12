You can find player prop bet odds for Alex Verdugo, Paul Goldschmidt and other players on the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals before their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Friday at Fenway Park.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 45 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .306/.389/.544 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 7 4-for-5 4 3 4 13 1 vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has collected 45 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .308/.380/.500 on the year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 10 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 9 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Phillies May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has collected 36 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He's slashing .248/.302/.538 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves May. 10 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Braves May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 at Phillies May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1

