In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be eyeing a win against Golden State Warriors.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 118.9 points per game, second in the league, and are allowing 117.1 per outing to rank 21st in the NBA.

The two teams average 236.1 points per game combined, 16.1 more points than this game's total.

These teams allow a combined 233.7 points per game, 13.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.

Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 26.5 -120 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -110 25.9 D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -105 17.8 Austin Reaves 14.5 -125 13.0 Dennis Schroder 10.5 -115 12.6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.