The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to square off with the Edmonton Oilers for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 14, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-2 advantage in the series. The Oilers have -185 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (+150).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 40 of 92 games this season.

The Oilers are 22-9 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Golden Knights have secured an upset victory in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Edmonton is 13-4 (winning 76.5% of the time).

Vegas has won three of its four games when it is the underdog by +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Oilers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Darnell Nurse 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+135) 2.5 (+140) Connor McDavid - - 3.5 (-175)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-200)

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 4-5-1 6.7 3.90 3.20

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.3 3.60 3.00

