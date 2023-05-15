Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers -110 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have compiled a 9-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 42.9% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 9-15 (winning just 37.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this game.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 40 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-18-1).

The Cardinals have had a spread set for just one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-13 10-12 9-7 7-17 11-19 5-5

