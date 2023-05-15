The Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) and St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) battle in NL Central action, on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (4-2, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.18 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: BSMW
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Venue: Busch Stadium
  • Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (4-2, 2.88 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.18 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.18 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.18 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
  • Flaherty is trying to collect his second quality start of the year in this game.
  • Flaherty will try to secure his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

Jack Flaherty vs. Brewers

  • He will face a Brewers offense that ranks 24th in the league with 315 total hits (on a .241 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .393 (18th in the league) with 49 total home runs (11th in MLB play).
  • In five innings over one appearance against the Brewers this season, Flaherty has a 3.6 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

  • The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (4-2) for his eighth start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.180 in seven games this season.
  • He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
  • Peralta has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.88), 41st in WHIP (1.180), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Freddy Peralta vs. Cardinals

  • The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with 190 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 52 home runs (ninth in the league).
  • The right-hander has allowed the Cardinals to go 4-for-22 with a double and an RBI in six innings this season.

