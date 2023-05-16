The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich take the field at Busch Stadium against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are seventh-best in MLB play with 56 total home runs.

St. Louis' .437 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.

The Cardinals' .264 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

St. Louis has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (208 total runs).

The Cardinals' .334 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank ninth in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.457).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-5) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Montgomery has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Montgomery will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox W 9-1 Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers W 18-1 Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers - Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers - Home Steven Matz Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw

