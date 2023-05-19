Sky vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Sky face the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on Friday, May 19, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023 season for both teams, tips at 8:00 PM ET on The U.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Lynx matchup in this article.
Sky vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: The U
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Sky vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-5)
|162.5
|-210
|+180
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-5.5)
|163.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-5.5)
|163
|-233
|+185
|Tipico
|Lynx (-4.5)
|164.5
|-190
|+145
Sky vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Lynx put together a 14-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Sky went 18-14-0 ATS last year.
- The Lynx and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 22 times last season.
- Last season, 16 of the Sky's games went over the point total.
