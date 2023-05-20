Noah Syndergaard will look to shut down Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals when they play his Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth in baseball with 65 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis is sixth in MLB, slugging .438.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.260).

St. Louis scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (229 total, five per game).

The Cardinals rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the third-worst WHIP in MLB (1.454).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Mikolas is trying to record his third quality start of the season.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season heading into this game.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Brewers W 18-1 Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers W 16-8 Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Matthew Liberatore Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Adam Wainwright Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Luke Weaver

