Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 2-0.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Injury Report
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (214)
- The Celtics sport a 44-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.
- When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Boston (26-29-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (45.6%) than Miami (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Boston does it more often (52.4% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- So far this season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 26.7 per game.
- The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by draining 16 threes per contest (second-best).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's buckets) and 48% from beyond the arc (38%).
Heat Performance Insights
- Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.
