The Phoenix Mercury will start their 2023 season with a contest against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sky vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN and ESPN+

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 86 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 165.8

Sky vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Chicago covered 18 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.

Chicago and its opponent combined to go over the point total 16 out of 32 times last year.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky were lifted by their offense last season, as they ranked second-best in the WNBA by tallying 86.3 points per game. They ranked fourth in the league in points allowed (81.3 per contest).

Chicago pulled down 34.8 boards per game (sixth-ranked in league). It gave up 33.2 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Sky committed 13.8 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in league). They forced 13.1 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

Last year the Sky sank 7.2 threes per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and shot 34.5% (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

The Sky were top-five last season in three-pointers allowed, currently best in the league with 6.5 treys ceded per game. Meanwhile, they ranked sixth with a 34% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by Chicago last year, 69.1% of them were two-pointers (77.9% of the team's made baskets) and 30.9% were threes (22.1%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.