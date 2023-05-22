The St. Louis Cardinals (21-27) and Cincinnati Reds (19-27) square off in the first of a four-game series on Monday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Cardinals are coming off a series victory over the Dodgers, and the Reds a series loss to the Yankees.

The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (2-6) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson.

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Montgomery (2-6) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.21 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across nine games.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

In one appearances this season, he has compiled a 1.59 ERA and averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .111 against him.

