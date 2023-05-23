Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.
- Donovan has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has homered in three games this year (7.1%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (15.8%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (10.5%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.84), 59th in WHIP (1.428), and 59th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers.
