Cardinals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Adam Wainwright (1-0) for the Cardinals and Graham Ashcraft (2-2) for the Reds.
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 11 (44%) of those contests.
- St. Louis is 7-11 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 250.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 18
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Adam Wainwright vs Julio Urías
|May 19
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Steven Matz vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 20
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|L 6-5
|Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
|May 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Steven Matz vs Ben Lively
|May 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
|May 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Tanner Bibee
|May 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Shane Bieber
|May 28
|@ Guardians
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Gaddis
