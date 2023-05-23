Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Reds on May 23, 2023
Player prop betting options for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Wainwright Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.
- Wainwright will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Wainwright Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|5.2
|5
|5
|2
|1
|3
|at Red Sox
|May. 12
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|5
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 53 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 32 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .288/.399/.489 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|0-for-2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 43 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .301/.392/.636 on the year.
- Gorman enters this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .455 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 15 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
India Stats
- India has 50 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .287/.380/.420 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has 35 hits with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .271/.367/.434 so far this year.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
