The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.341 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is batting .271 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 72.3% of his games this season (34 of 47), with multiple hits 14 times (29.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has an RBI in 18 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 21 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings