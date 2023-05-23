Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul DeJong -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Reds.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .289 with four doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- DeJong has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits eight times (33.3%).
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 24), and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (58.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (42.9%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (35.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Ashcraft (2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 61st, 1.428 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
