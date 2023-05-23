Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willson Contreras -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .231 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- In 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).
- He has homered in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (45.5%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Ashcraft (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.84), 59th in WHIP (1.428), and 59th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
