On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Reds.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .250 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 24 of 43 games this year (55.8%) Donovan has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.9%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (7.0%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has driven in a run in seven games this year (16.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this season (34.9%), including four multi-run games (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 20 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (10.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings