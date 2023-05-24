On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .212 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .404, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 29th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 32 of 49 games this season (65.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (34.7%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (10.2%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this season (30.6%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (16.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 24 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 24 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

