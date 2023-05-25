Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .536 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is hitting .214 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Knizner has gotten a hit in 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).
  • In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Knizner has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.231 AVG .208
.259 OBP .240
.423 SLG .292
3 XBH 2
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 9/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 12
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.06).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Weaver (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.54 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
