How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, with the first pitch at 12:35 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are fifth-best in baseball with 72 total home runs.
- St. Louis is fifth in MLB, slugging .441.
- The Cardinals are eighth in the majors with a .261 batting average.
- St. Louis is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (261 total).
- The Cardinals are fourth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff is 14th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.460).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (2-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Mikolas is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this outing.
- Mikolas is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per appearance on the mound.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|W 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Tanner Bibee
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Shane Bieber
|5/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|-
|5/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Zack Greinke
