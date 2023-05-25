Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .264.
- Arenado has had a hit in 34 of 49 games this season (69.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (28.6%).
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (18.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Arenado has had an RBI in 18 games this year (36.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (21.7%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.06).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Weaver (1-2 with a 6.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.54 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .305 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.