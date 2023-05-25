Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .264.
  • Arenado has had a hit in 34 of 49 games this season (69.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (28.6%).
  • In nine games this season, he has gone deep (18.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • Arenado has had an RBI in 18 games this year (36.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.247 AVG .217
.301 OBP .267
.325 SLG .348
4 XBH 4
1 HR 2
9 RBI 10
17/6 K/BB 16/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 23
19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.06).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Weaver (1-2 with a 6.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.54 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .305 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.