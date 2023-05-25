Oscar Mercado -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Mercado At The Plate

  • Mercado is batting .450 with three doubles.
  • Mercado will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 over the course of his last outings.
  • In five of six games this year (83.3%), Mercado has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Mercado has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 5.06 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
