Oscar Mercado -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Mercado At The Plate

Mercado is batting .450 with three doubles.

Mercado will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 over the course of his last outings.

In five of six games this year (83.3%), Mercado has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Mercado has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings