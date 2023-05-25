Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Tommy Edman (.727 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .284.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- In 55.3% of his games this year (26 of 47), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.5% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.9%.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.54 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
