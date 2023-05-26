Matthew Liberatore will be starting for the St. Louis Cardinals when they take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds. St. Louis is a 1.5-run favorite (at +165 odds). The contest's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 8 -105 -115 -1.5 -200 +165

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 7-9 in those contests.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 28 of 51 chances this season.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-15 12-14 11-7 12-21 16-21 7-7

