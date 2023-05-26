How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will hit the field against Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 72 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 171 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 263.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.451 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matthew Liberatore heads to the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing one inning of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing one hit.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|W 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|W 2-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Shane Bieber
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Tanner Bibee
|5/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|-
|5/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Zack Greinke
|6/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Roansy Contreras
