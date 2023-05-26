Nolan Gorman and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 46 hits, batting .297 this season with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Gorman will look to extend his 15-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last outings.

Gorman has gotten a hit in 34 of 46 games this year (73.9%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (19.6%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (23.9%, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish).

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 43.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season (18 of 46), with two or more runs four times (8.7%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 23 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings