Paul DeJong -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is hitting .281 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
  • DeJong has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (30.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (30.8%), leaving the park in 7.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In nine games this season (34.6%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 57.7% of his games this year (15 of 26), he has scored, and in four of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 10
.300 AVG .382
.417 OBP .417
.300 SLG .735
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
0 RBI 6
1/2 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 16
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
  • The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went eight innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
