The Atlanta Braves (31-20) are looking for another big outing from a batter on a roll versus the Philadelphia Phillies (24-27) on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Truist Park. Marcell Ozuna is riding a three-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-4) to the mound, while Zack Wheeler (3-4) will answer the bell for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-4, 3.61 ERA) vs Wheeler - PHI (3-4, 4.11 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (5-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.414 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.11 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.

Wheeler is looking to secure his sixth quality start of the season.

Wheeler will try to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

The 32-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.228 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.

