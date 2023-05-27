How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong take the field at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.
Cardinals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 72 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis ranks fifth in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- St. Louis is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 266 total runs this season.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.445 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Flaherty has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|W 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|W 2-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Shane Bieber
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Tanner Bibee
|5/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|-
|5/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Zack Greinke
|6/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Roansy Contreras
|6/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|-
