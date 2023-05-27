Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Guardians.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .285 with seven doubles, four home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
- Nootbaar is batting .450 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Nootbaar has had a hit in 24 of 39 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (28.2%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (41.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (12.8%).
- He has scored in 46.2% of his games this year (18 of 39), with two or more runs four times (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.351
|AVG
|.239
|.510
|OBP
|.364
|.459
|SLG
|.391
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|10/12
|K/BB
|12/9
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (47.6%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (47.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Bibee (1-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.18 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.