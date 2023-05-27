The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .405, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .515.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 51 games this year, with multiple hits in 35.3% of those games.

He has homered in five games this season (9.8%), homering in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this year (47.1%), including nine multi-run games (17.6%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 26 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (34.6%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings