Willson Contreras, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 12 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .219.
  • Contreras has had a hit in 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 50), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32.0% of his games this year, Contreras has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 17 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.313 AVG .197
.378 OBP .296
.522 SLG .230
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 6
15/7 K/BB 16/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 25
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up a 3.18 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
