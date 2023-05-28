The St. Louis Cardinals, including Andrew Knizner and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is batting .230 with five doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Knizner has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (16.0%).

In 12.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Knizner has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 28.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.0%.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .231 AVG .208 .259 OBP .240 .423 SLG .292 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 13 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

