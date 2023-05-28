Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Guardians.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has four doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .257.

In 57.4% of his games this year (27 of 47), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (10.6%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 19.1% of his games this year, Donovan has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.3% of his games this year (18 of 47), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 24 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings