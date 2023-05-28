How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 73 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .432 slugging percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals' .257 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
- St. Louis has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (268 total runs).
- The Cardinals' .332 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average baseball's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.436).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Montgomery has collected five quality starts this season.
- Montgomery has put up eight starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|W 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|W 2-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Shane Bieber
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Tanner Bibee
|5/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|-
|5/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Zack Greinke
|6/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Roansy Contreras
|6/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Luis Ortiz
|6/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wil Crowe
