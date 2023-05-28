The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is batting .256 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Arenado has gotten a hit in 34 of 51 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (27.5%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (37.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (17.6%).

He has scored in 21 of 51 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 25 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings