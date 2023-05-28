Nolan Gorman -- hitting .275 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman has 46 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .282 with 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
  • Gorman has picked up a hit in 70.8% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.
  • In 22.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20 games this year (41.7%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (20.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 18 games this year (37.5%), including four multi-run games (8.3%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.321 AVG .193
.413 OBP .281
.604 SLG .439
7 XBH 6
4 HR 4
15 RBI 9
17/8 K/BB 16/7
2 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 25
17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (40.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.79 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Gaddis gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.26, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
