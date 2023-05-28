Paul DeJong -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .258 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

In 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), DeJong has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 28), and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.1% of his games this season, DeJong has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (53.6%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 18 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings