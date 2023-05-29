Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josh Staumont and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .268 with seven doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 64th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 24 of 41 games this year (58.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 41), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in 16 games this season (39.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.2%).
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (43.9%), including four games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.351
|AVG
|.239
|.510
|OBP
|.364
|.459
|SLG
|.391
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|10/12
|K/BB
|12/9
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Staumont will start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty has 18 appearances in relief this season.
- Over his 18 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .213 against him. He has a 4.76 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
