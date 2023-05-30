Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Kansas City Royals and starter Zack Greinke on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB play with 76 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis is seventh in baseball, slugging .428.

The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).

St. Louis has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (271 total runs).

The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

Cardinals batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).

The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-worst WHIP (1.455).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.

The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Mikolas is looking to secure his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Mikolas is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Reds W 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Matthew Liberatore Shane Bieber 5/27/2023 Guardians W 2-1 Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals L 7-0 Home Adam Wainwright Josh Staumont 5/30/2023 Royals - Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Vince Velásquez 6/3/2023 Pirates - Away Jack Flaherty Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates - Away Jordan Montgomery Wil Crowe 6/5/2023 Rangers - Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers - Away Miles Mikolas Dane Dunning

