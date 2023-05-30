Drew VerHagen Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .000 with in his past 10 games, Drew VerHagen and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Zack Greinke) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
Drew VerHagen Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Drew VerHagen At The Plate
- VerHagen is batting .000 with .
- VerHagen has zero hits in 25 games this season.
- In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- VerHagen has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Drew VerHagen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Royals will send Greinke (1-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.55), 34th in WHIP (1.169), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
