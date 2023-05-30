Sky vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream (1-2) square off against the Chicago Sky (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Dream matchup.
Sky vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-2)
|161.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Dream (-2.5)
|161.5
|-140
|+105
|Tipico
|Dream (-2.5)
|161.5
|-150
|+115
Sky vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Dream compiled an 11-14-0 ATS record last year.
- The Sky compiled an 18-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Dream and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 25 times last season.
- The Sky and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 32 times last year.
