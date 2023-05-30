The Chicago Sky (3-1) travel to face the Atlanta Dream (1-2) after Marina Mabrey went off for 23 points in the Sky's 94-88 win over the Wings. The game airs on Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The game has no line set.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ

Sky vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 84 Dream 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 163.1

Sky vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Chicago compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record last season.

Last season 16 of Chicago's games hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky were led by their offense last year, as they ranked second-best in the WNBA by posting 86.3 points per game. They ranked fourth in the league in points allowed (81.3 per contest).

Chicago was sixth in the WNBA with 34.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked fifth with 33.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Sky averaged 13.8 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in league). They forced 13.1 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Sky made 7.2 treys per game (eighth-ranked in league). They had a 34.5% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.

The Sky were top-five last year in three-pointers allowed, currently best in the league with 6.5 threes ceded per game. Meanwhile, they ranked sixth with a 34% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Chicago took 69.1% two-pointers and 30.9% three-pointers last year. Of the team's buckets, 77.9% were two-pointers and 22.1% were three-pointers.

