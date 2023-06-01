MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, June 1
Looking for Thursday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the top matchups of the day, which features Freddy Peralta drawing the start for the Brewers, and Kevin Gausman taking the mound for Blue Jays.
Keep reading to find the expected starters for every contest on the docket for June 1.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Brewers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Peralta (5-4) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Gausman (3-3) when the clubs play on Thursday.
|MIL: Peralta
|TOR: Gausman
|10 (54.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (68.1 IP)
|4.47
|ERA
|3.03
|9.6
|K/9
|11.7
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -200
- MIL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (4-2) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will give the start to Max Scherzer (4-2) when the clubs face off on Thursday.
|PHI: Walker
|NYM: Scherzer
|11 (53.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (40.2 IP)
|5.57
|ERA
|3.54
|7.3
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -175
- PHI Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Mets
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (2-2) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will counter with Jesus Luzardo (4-3) when the teams face off on Thursday.
|SD: Musgrove
|MIA: Luzardo
|6 (30.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (61.1 IP)
|5.64
|ERA
|3.67
|9.2
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Marlins
- SD Odds to Win: -120
- MIA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Padres at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will look to Zach Davies (0-1) for the game between the clubs Thursday.
|COL: Anderson
|ARI: Davies
|5 (20.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (12.2 IP)
|1.31
|ERA
|5.68
|4.4
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -175
- COL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (1-4) to the hill as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Chris Sale (5-2) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.
|CIN: Greene
|BOS: Sale
|11 (56 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (55.1 IP)
|4.18
|ERA
|4.72
|12.9
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Reds at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -165
- CIN Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Pablo Lopez (3-3) when the clubs meet on Thursday.
|CLE: Bibee
|MIN: Lopez
|6 (34.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (65.2 IP)
|2.88
|ERA
|4.11
|8.9
|K/9
|11.1
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -145
- CLE Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (0-4) to the bump as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (5-4) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.
|LAA: Detmers
|HOU: Valdez
|9 (45.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (72 IP)
|4.93
|ERA
|2.38
|11.4
|K/9
|9.6
Live Stream Angels at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
