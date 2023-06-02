The St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27) to start a three-game series at PNC Park, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Friday. The Cardinals are on the back of a series split with the Royals, and the Pirates a series win over the Giants.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Roansy Contreras (3-4, 4.33 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.81 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.33 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Flaherty (3-4) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 4.81 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .262.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Flaherty has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras

The Pirates are sending Contreras (3-4) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 52 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up only one hit.

In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.33, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.

Contreras enters this matchup with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Contreras enters the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Roansy Contreras vs. Cardinals

He will face a Cardinals offense that ranks 10th in the league with 492 total hits (on a .252 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .426 (eighth in the league) with 76 total home runs (sixth in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Cardinals this season, Contreras has pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out six.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.