On Friday, Juan Yepez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Juan Yepez At The Plate

  • Yepez is batting .225 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • Yepez has had a base hit in eight of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Yepez has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
.222 AVG .400
.222 OBP .455
.222 SLG .700
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
1/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 8
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • The Pirates surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Contreras (3-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up one hit.
  • In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
